Germany says efforts disregarded after dual national sentenced to death in Iran

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 19:44 IST
Germany says efforts disregarded after dual national sentenced to death in Iran
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that efforts to advocate on behalf of a German-Iranian national sentenced to death in Iran had been disregarded by Tehran.

She called on the Iranian leadership to remedy shortcomings in its judicial process and refrain from imposing the death penalty.

Iran's judiciary sentenced German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

