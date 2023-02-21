Left Menu

Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian to visit India from Feb 26 to Mar 2

His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince had last visited India in 2003, it said.Earlier, Queen Margrethe II, had visited India in 1963 as Crown Princess.During the visit, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will meet the Vice President and will address the opening session of the India-Denmark Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress, organised by CII.

21-02-2023
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Sunday, in the first trip to the country from the Danish Royal family in two decades.

The royal couple is visiting India at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

They will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke and Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.

At the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of the Kingdom of Denmark are paying an official visit to India from February 26 to March 2, the MEA said.

''The visit of the Royal Couple will be the first visit from the Danish Royal family in two decades. His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince had last visited India in 2003,'' it said.

Earlier, Queen Margrethe II, had visited India in 1963 as Crown Princess.

''During the visit, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will meet the Vice President and will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress, organised by CII. He will also call-on President Droupadi Murmu,'' the MEA said.

''India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues. The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark,'' it said in a statement.

The royal couple will also travel to Agra and Chennai. They will depart from Chennai on March 2.

