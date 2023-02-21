Left Menu

Rajasthan: 4 killed after being mowed down by truck on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:00 IST
Rajasthan: 4 killed after being mowed down by truck on Jaipur-Ajmer highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred in the afternoon when the victims were sitting on two motorcycles parked on the roadside as some of them were talking on the phone.

Salim (30), Pappu Mali (35), Amarchand Mali (35) Jeetu alias Jitendra Saini (30) were residents of Padasauli. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and a search launched to arrest him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023