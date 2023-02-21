Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:03 IST
German minister: world has urged Putin not to resort to nuclear threats
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that the global community has repeatedly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to resort to nuclear threats in his standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on a visit to an area in Turkey devastated by the recent earthquake, Baerbock also said Putin's decision to suspend a landmark nuclear arms control treaty underscored the importance of moves towards nuclear disarmament.

In a speech close to the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Putin said Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty, the last major arms control treaty between Moscow and Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

