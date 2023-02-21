Left Menu

Police: Boy among 3 killed at Puerto Rico birthday party

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 21-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:06 IST
Police: Boy among 3 killed at Puerto Rico birthday party
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in northern Puerto Rico and killed three people including a 4-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.

The shooting injured two other children, ages 9 and 10, in the attack Monday night at a public housing complex in the U.S. territory's coastal town of Cataño, police said in a statement.

Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking.

No one has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

