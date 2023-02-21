UP court sentences trio to three years in jail for outraging modesty of minor girl

A local court on Tuesday sentenced three men to three years in jail for outraging the modesty of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident took place at a Gopiganj village here in November 2016. The trio -- Afroz (30), Naghai Yadav (48) and Mister (32) -- accosted the girl when she had gone to answer nature's call and performed vulgar acts on her, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwani Kumar Mishra said. They then tried to take her to a secluded location before, alerted by the girl's screams, her school principal reached the spot and the trio escaped, he said.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by the girl's parents, the three men were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Special (POCSO) Judge Madhu Dogra held the accused guilty and sentenced them to three years in prison. The court also slapped fine of Rs 15,000 on each, Mishra said. The judge ordered that the fine be paid to the girl. In case of non-payment, each of the three will have to spend an additional 14 months in jail, the court ordered.

