Left Menu

35-year-old held for robbing man in Delhi

The accused Santosh Sahni, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, along with his brother-in-law robbed the man of his luggage, mobile and also withdrew money using his ATM card, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:42 IST
35-year-old held for robbing man in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a person of his belongings on the pretext of arranging a confirmed train ticket for him, police said on Tuesday. The accused Santosh Sahni, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, along with his brother-in-law robbed the man of his luggage, mobile and also withdrew money using his ATM card, they said. The complainant wanted to visit his native place in Bihar but did not have a confirmed train ticket, police said. The complainant met Sahni who told him that his brother-in-law is a TTE in the Railways and will arrange a confirmed ticket for him, they said. On reaching Mandawali West Vinod Nagar metro station, the accused called his brother-in-Law and took the luggage, mobile and ATM card along with other documents of the complainant on the pretext of purchasing ticket for his travel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Jitendra Mani said. The accused withdrew Rs 50,000 from the account of complainant through ATM card and escaped, police said The police apprehended Sahni near Yamuna Bank metro station on Monday. Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023