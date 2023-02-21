35-year-old held for robbing man in Delhi

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a person of his belongings on the pretext of arranging a confirmed train ticket for him, police said on Tuesday. The accused Santosh Sahni, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, along with his brother-in-law robbed the man of his luggage, mobile and also withdrew money using his ATM card, they said. The complainant wanted to visit his native place in Bihar but did not have a confirmed train ticket, police said. The complainant met Sahni who told him that his brother-in-law is a TTE in the Railways and will arrange a confirmed ticket for him, they said. On reaching Mandawali West Vinod Nagar metro station, the accused called his brother-in-Law and took the luggage, mobile and ATM card along with other documents of the complainant on the pretext of purchasing ticket for his travel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Jitendra Mani said. The accused withdrew Rs 50,000 from the account of complainant through ATM card and escaped, police said The police apprehended Sahni near Yamuna Bank metro station on Monday. Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused, police added.

