Cash van guard, driver injured in accidental firing in Delhi

The driver and the guard of a Bank of Maharashtra cash van were injured after the latters gun accidently went off in northwest Delhis Keshav Puram, police said on Tuesday. The guard deployed at the cash van of the banks Lawrence Road branch accidentally fired his gun, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The driver and the guard of a Bank of Maharashtra cash van were injured after the latter's gun accidently went off in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at 11.42 am. The guard deployed at the cash van of the bank's Lawrence Road branch accidentally fired his gun, a senior police officer said. The injured duo has been identified as 52-year-old Dinesh, the guard, and driver Kapil (30). Inquiries revealed that Dinesh's double-barrel gun accidentally went off, causing an injury on his palm while Kapil was injured on his thigh, the senior officer said. Both are in stable condition. A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Keshav Puram police station and Dinesh has been apprehended, the police said.

