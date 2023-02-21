Left Menu

BJP takes out rallies against TMC sit-in near Union minister's home

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:59 IST
The BJP on Tuesday took out two rallies here to protest against the recent sit-in staged by TMC activists near the residence of Union minister Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar over the killing of a local man, allegedly by the BSF.

The rallies, one commencing from Central Avenue and another from Bhawanipore, however, were stopped midway by the police, as the saffron camp activists sought to approach senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence, a senior officer said.

Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, was not present at his residence when the BJP had taken out the rally, the police officer said.

''We wanted to send out a message that henceforth, if the TMC tries to gherao the residence of any of our leaders, we would also give them a befitting reply,'' one of the BJP activists said.

A daylong sit-in was organised by the TMC on Sunday near the residence of the Union minister of state for home at Bhetaguri in Cooch Behar district, seeking justice for the ''innocent Rajbanshi man who was branded as cattle smuggler and shot dead by the BSF''.

The agitators raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre, the BSF and Pramanik.

Section 144 of CrPC was imposed along a 150-metre radius from the minister's residence, with central forces guarding its perimeters.

