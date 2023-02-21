China's top diplomat: Moscow-Beijing relations are 'rock solid'

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Beijing were "rock solid" and would withstand any challenges presented by a changing international situation, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Wang met Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and secretary of Russia's Security Council during a visit to Moscow on Tuesday. Wang was scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

