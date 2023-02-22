Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces holding front line despite mass pressure

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces were maintaining their positions on the front line in eastern Ukraine despite considerable pressure from constant Russian attacks.

"It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the front line has undergone no change," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said Russian forces were suffering "staggering losses" in constant attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the main focus of the fighting.

