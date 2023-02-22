Left Menu

65-year-old woman found murdered in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 22-02-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 08:23 IST
65-year-old woman found murdered in UP's Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 65-year-old woman who was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon was found in a village in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said the woman, Shakuntala Singh, was found lying dead on a charpoy at her home in Maghi village on Tuesday.

Singh was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that she was living with her sister.

Mishra added that the deceased had gone to attend a religious programme on Monday night. After returning from the programme, she slept in the verandah, and her body was found on Tuesday.

Police have sent her body for post-mortem and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
3
Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

 India
4
Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023