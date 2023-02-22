Left Menu

Major fire in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, no injury reported

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 08:45 IST
A major fire broke out in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Wednesday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said.

The blaze erupted in some shanties in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am, they said.

''At least 12 fire engines, eight water tankers and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the firefighting operation that is currently underway,'' a civic official said. The fire is confined to some huts, but there has been no report of injury to anyone, he said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) administrative ward and other agencies are present at the spot, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

