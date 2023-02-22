MP: Viral video shows youths thrashing boy; two arrested

A 17-year-old boy was severely beaten by some youths in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha town following which two persons were arrested, a police official said on Wednesday.

A video of the attack on the teenager went viral on Tuesday, said the official. In the visual, a group of young men can be seen around the boy, while two of them beat him up till he faints, said the official. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the video and issued a notice to the Vidisha district superintendent of police seeking a reply within three days, said an official.

Acting on the viral video, police arrested two youths, identified as Nanu and Wajid, and a search is on to nab the other members of the group, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashutosh Singh said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said.

