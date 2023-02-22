Left Menu

Pernod India executive requests bail in Delhi liquor policy case

A Pernod Ricard India executive jailed since November over an investigation into alleged liquor policy violations sought bail on Wednesday in a hearing before New Delhi's top city court. Benoy Babu, head for international brands for Pernod India, was arrested on Nov. 11 as India's federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, looks into irregularities involving retailers, politicians and individual businesspeople in the implementation of a 2021 New Delhi liquor policy.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 13:41 IST
Pernod India executive requests bail in Delhi liquor policy case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A Pernod Ricard India executive jailed since November over an investigation into alleged liquor policy violations sought bail on Wednesday in a hearing before New Delhi's top city court.

Benoy Babu, head for international brands for Pernod India, was arrested on Nov. 11 as India's federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, looks into irregularities involving retailers, politicians and individual businesspeople in the implementation of a 2021 New Delhi liquor policy. In January, both Pernod Ricard India and Babu were formally named as accused parties in the case, according to court documents. The company and Babu have denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Babu's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi asked a Delhi High Court judge to grant bail for the executive, saying he had done nothing wrong and was cooperating with investigators. The Enforcement Directorate lawyer opposed the move in court and the judge said he will next hear the matter on March 16.

Babu previously argued before a lower court in Delhi that the arrest was illegal and he was falsely implicated but the court declined bail last week, stating that the allegations were "quite serious". The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Pernod Ricard violated the 2021 New Delhi liquor policy by financially supporting retailers who stocked more of the French company's brands and boosted its market share, Reuters reported in January.

It has also accused Pernod of illegally making profits in India of $23 million by giving false price information and conspiring in an email campaign to sway New Delhi city's liquor policy. Pernod Ricard India has said it was relying on the judicial process to demonstrate its legal compliance and that the allegations by the agency were factually incorrect.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023