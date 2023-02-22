Cop sacked for 'unauthorized absence' from duty in J-K's Samba

Authorities on Wednesday terminated the services of a policeman for remaining absent from duty for more than a year in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The orders to this effect was issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, Benam Tosh.

The Selection Grade Constable ( SgCT ) Amar Singh had been unauthorisedly absent from duty for one year and two months after deserting sensitive security posting at district police lines (DPL) on December 23, 2021 and continued to remain absent, officials said.

The departmental action against the official was initiated by the Senior Superintendent of Police in terms of J&K civil services regulations after the suspended official did not bother to report back for duties for 14 consecutive months despite several wireless signals, two attendance notices and final show-cause notice, which also got published in English and Hindi dailies.

''Being a member of disciplined police force, his act of unauthorized absence from the sensitive sentry duties, continued prolonged absence and non-compliance of attendance notices and show-cause notice, was gross service-misconduct and warranted stern departmental action under rules'', a senior official said.

The suspended official, Amar Singh, was given ample opportunity to resume duties, but he had seemingly no interest to serve in the police department anymore and hence, he has been removed from service under the rules, the officials said.

