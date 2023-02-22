Left Menu

Body of youth fished out from Tawi in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 13:56 IST
Body of youth fished out from Tawi in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 24-year-old man was fished out from the Tawi river here on Wednesday, ending a six-day long search and rescue operation, officials said.

Vegetable seller Rinku Kumar, a resident of Kabir Colony, drowned in the river near Jewel chowk on February 17, they said.

After a hectic search, they said the rescuers, comprising joint teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police managed to recover the body on Wednesday morning. His relatives identified that the body was of Kumar.

The body was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for post-mortem and would be handed over to his next of kin for the last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023