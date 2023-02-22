Body of youth fished out from Tawi in Jammu
The body of a 24-year-old man was fished out from the Tawi river here on Wednesday, ending a six-day long search and rescue operation, officials said.
Vegetable seller Rinku Kumar, a resident of Kabir Colony, drowned in the river near Jewel chowk on February 17, they said.
After a hectic search, they said the rescuers, comprising joint teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police managed to recover the body on Wednesday morning. His relatives identified that the body was of Kumar.
The body was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for post-mortem and would be handed over to his next of kin for the last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officials said.
