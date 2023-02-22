Swedish security police says Russia is biggest threat to Sweden's security
Russia poses a serious threat to Swedish security and has become increasingly aggressive in its actions, Sweden's security police said on Wednesday.
"Russia is currently the single biggest threat," the Swedish Security Services said in a statement.
