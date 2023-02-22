China's top diplomat expects new agreements with Russia during Moscow visit
China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday that he expects new agreements to be struck during his visit to Moscow on Wednesday.
Wang said he would work to "strengthen and deepen" relations between Moscow and Beijing. He provided no specific details on what agreements could be reached.
