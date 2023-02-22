Left Menu

Russia's Duma votes to suspend New START treaty

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted on Wednesday to suspend Russia's participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

The vote came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would suspend participation in the treaty. Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, was due to vote on the approval on Wednesday afternoon in Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

