Russia's Duma votes to suspend New START treaty

Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted on Wednesday to suspend Russia's participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

The vote came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would suspend participation in the treaty. Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, was due to vote on the approval on Wednesday afternoon in Moscow.

