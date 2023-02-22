Pope deplores "absurd and cruel" Ukraine war, urges ceasefire and negotiations

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine is "absurd and cruel" and called for ceasefire and negotiations, two days before the first anniversary of the Feb. 24 Russian invasion.

During his weekly general audience, Francis called it a "sad anniversary" and said he was "close to the martyred Ukrainian people".

The pope added that "real victory" in Ukraine "cannot be built on ruins".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)