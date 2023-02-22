Left Menu

Pope deplores "absurd and cruel" Ukraine war, urges ceasefire and negotiations

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:35 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine is "absurd and cruel" and called for ceasefire and negotiations, two days before the first anniversary of the Feb. 24 Russian invasion.

During his weekly general audience, Francis called it a "sad anniversary" and said he was "close to the martyred Ukrainian people".

The pope added that "real victory" in Ukraine "cannot be built on ruins".

