Kremlin: West's response to New START suspension does not show willingness to talk

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:55 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the West's initial reaction to Russia's decision to suspend the New START nuclear arms control treaty does not show a willingness to negotiate.

Asked under what conditions Russia could return to the treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everything depended on the position of the West.

