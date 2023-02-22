Kremlin: West's response to New START suspension does not show willingness to talk
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the West's initial reaction to Russia's decision to suspend the New START nuclear arms control treaty does not show a willingness to negotiate.
Asked under what conditions Russia could return to the treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everything depended on the position of the West.
