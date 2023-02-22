Left Menu

Iraq to regulate foreign trade from China in Yuan - state media

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:01 IST
Iraq to regulate foreign trade from China in Yuan - state media
Iraq central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iraq's central bank announced on Wednesday it plans to regulate foreign trade from China directly in Yuan as part of a bundle of measures to facilitate access to foreign currency, state media reported.

The reports did not give more details about plan.

The central bank has been taking urgent measures to compensate for a dollar shortage in local markets. The cabinet had approved a currency revaluation earlier this month and set the exchange rate at 1,300 dinars per U.S. dollar, the state news agency reported.

