Left Menu

President to address National House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders

President Ramaphosa will deliver the address in terms of section 33 (1) (b) of Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:28 IST
President to address National House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders
“The House plays and integral role in streamlining the interested of our communities which are championed by Traditional leaders as custodians of our heritage and diverse culture,” the Presidency said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver the annual address to the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chamber, Parliament, in Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the address in terms of section 33 (1) (b) of Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019).

“The annual address will mark the official opening of the House which facilitates the important task of promoting nation building and social cohesion.

“The House plays and integral role in streamlining the interested of our communities which are championed by Traditional leaders as custodians of our heritage and diverse culture,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Invited guests include Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MECs responsible for Traditional Affairs, Kings, EXCO Members of Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders, CONTRALESA, Business Sector, Religious Sector, NGOs and representatives from amongst others, SADC countries, National Khoi-San Council as well Chapter 9 institutions. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023