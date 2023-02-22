Left Menu

Ex-IS bride loses appeal to have her UK citizenship restored

Authorities withdrew her British citizenship on national security grounds soon after she was found in a Syria refugee camp in 2019.Begum challenged the action of Sajid Javid, the UKs home secretary at the time, arguing that it left her stateless and that she should have been treated as a child trafficking victim, not a security risk.The British government claimed she could seek a Bangladeshi passport based on family ties.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:15 IST
Ex-IS bride loses appeal to have her UK citizenship restored

A British woman whose UK citizenship was revoked after she travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State group lost an appeal to have her citizenship restored.

Shamima Begum, now 23, was 15 years old when she and two other girls from London joined the extremist group in February 2015. Authorities withdrew her British citizenship on national security grounds soon after she was found in a Syria refugee camp in 2019.

Begum challenged the action of Sajid Javid, the UK's home secretary at the time, arguing that it left her stateless and that she should have been treated as a child trafficking victim, not a security risk.

The British government claimed she could seek a Bangladeshi passport based on family ties. But Begum's family argued that she was from the UK and never held a Bangladeshi passport.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission, a tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone's British citizenship on national security grounds, held a five-day hearing on her case in November and dismissed Begum's challenge on Wednesday.

The situation has thrown into sharp relief the larger question of how Western societies deal with people who joined IS but want to go back to their home countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023