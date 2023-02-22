Left Menu

Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

Twenty-five people were wounded, the ministry said.The Israeli military said its troops were operating in Nablus, but provided no further information. Amateur video footage appeared to show Israeli troops operating in downtown Nablus, and army vehicles firing tear gas canisters.At least 51 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:18 IST
Two Palestinians were killed and more than two dozen were wounded during a daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian officials said.

It was the latest violence in a year of unrest in the West Bank that has seen almost daily Israeli raids and Palestinian attacks that shows no sign of abating.

The Palestinian health ministry said the raid took place in the city of Nablus; the names of the two killed were not immediately provided. Twenty-five people were wounded, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said its troops were operating in Nablus, but provided no further information. Amateur video footage appeared to show Israeli troops operating in downtown Nablus, and army vehicles firing tear gas canisters.

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023. Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel says that most of those killed have been militants but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed.

Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel's open-ended, 55-year occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians seek for their hoped-for independent state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

