Germany working to support dual national sentenced to death in Iran
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:35 IST
- Germany
Germany is working to provide further support to the German-Iranian national who has been sentenced to death in Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in Berlin on Wednesday, adding that it was in touch with the man's relatives.
Jamshid Sharmahd was sentenced to death on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday. He is accused of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.
