Pakistan hopeful of securing IMF financing 'soon', says PM Sharif
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:37 IST
Pakistan hopes to secure financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) "soon" with a couple of measures pending for the deal to be approved, the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.
The government is also focused on making austerity a top priority for the economic crisis-hit country, Sharif added.
