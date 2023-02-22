Pakistan hopeful of securing IMF financing 'soon', says PM Sharif

Pakistan hopes to secure financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) "soon" with a couple of measures pending for the deal to be approved, the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

The government is also focused on making austerity a top priority for the economic crisis-hit country, Sharif added.

