Staff evacuated from U.S. embassy in London - Daily Mail
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Staff has been evacuated from the U.S. embassy in London due to a security alert, Britain's Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.
The embassy is reported to be in a state of lockdown with those inside told to duck and move away from windows, the Daily Mail story posted online said.
London's Metropolitan police said they have made been made aware of the alert. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- London
- Metropolitan
- Daily Mail
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia likely restarted Ukraine offensive operations in January, Britain says
Britain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
Britain's Sunak shuffles cabinet to bolster pledges on economy
London police officer jailed for 32 years for 49 sexual offence charges
London police officer jailed for at least 30 years for serial rape