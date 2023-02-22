Staff evacuated from U.S. embassy in London - Daily Mail

Left Menu

Staff evacuated from U.S. embassy in London

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:39 IST
Staff evacuated from U.S. embassy in London
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • United Kingdom

Staff has been evacuated from the U.S. embassy in London due to a security alert, Britain's Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The embassy is reported to be in a state of lockdown with those inside told to duck and move away from windows, the Daily Mail story posted online said.

London's Metropolitan police said they have made been made aware of the alert. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

