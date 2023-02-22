China's Wang tells Russia's Putin: Other countries can't affect our relationship
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday that relations between Beijing and Moscow could not be influenced by other countries, in remarks broadcast on Russian state TV.
Putin said he was looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and to deepening the partnership between the two countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon rules out returning balloon debris to China; Beijing says airship does not belong to US
MH17 inquiry: ''Strong indications'' Putin OK'd missile supply
Putin approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17 in 2014, investigators say
'Strong indications' Putin involved in MH17 downing, prosecutors say as probe ends
Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been a test for the ages: President Biden