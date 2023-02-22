Left Menu

China's Wang tells Russia's Putin: Other countries can't affect our relationship

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:48 IST
China's Wang tells Russia's Putin: Other countries can't affect our relationship
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday that relations between Beijing and Moscow could not be influenced by other countries, in remarks broadcast on Russian state TV.

Putin said he was looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and to deepening the partnership between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023