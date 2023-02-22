Palestinians: 5 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

Palestinian officials say at least five Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

They say that a 72-year-old man was among the dead. Previously, health officials said those killed included a teenager but later corrected that information, saying it was a 33-year-old man.

The raid on Wednesday took place in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, a scene of frequent Israeli military activity.

