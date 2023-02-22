Left Menu

Palestinians: 5 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

Palestinians: 5 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Israel

Palestinian officials say at least five Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

They say that a 72-year-old man was among the dead. Previously, health officials said those killed included a teenager but later corrected that information, saying it was a 33-year-old man.

The raid on Wednesday took place in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, a scene of frequent Israeli military activity.

