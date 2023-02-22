Russian, Chinese, South African warships to conduct artillery firing exercises in Indian Ocean - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:19 IST
Russian, Chinese and South African warships will conduct artillery firing exercises in the Indian Ocean as part of joint military drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Northern Fleet as saying on Wednesday.
The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which carries Zircon missiles, will take part in the exercises, it added.
