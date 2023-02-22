Left Menu

Russian, Chinese, South African warships to conduct artillery firing exercises in Indian Ocean - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:19 IST
Russian, Chinese, South African warships to conduct artillery firing exercises in Indian Ocean - Interfax
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian, Chinese and South African warships will conduct artillery firing exercises in the Indian Ocean as part of joint military drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Northern Fleet as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which carries Zircon missiles, will take part in the exercises, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023