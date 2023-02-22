Left Menu

Senior officer of National Horticulture Board held for graft

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:40 IST
The CBI has arrested a senior officer of the National Horticulture Board here for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Rewar demanded the bribe from the complainant, a resident of Bhiwani, in return for getting the subsidy amount released by the department.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed on February 18 while accepting the bribe.

The accused was produced before a court at Panchkula and sent to judicial custody.

''Searches were conducted at three locations at the premises of the accused in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and Gurugram which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to property, bank details, investment details and relevant files relating to the complainant's matter,'' a CBI official said.

