Left Menu

Maha: UP life convict on the run since 2012 held in Thane district

A lifer on the run since 2012 was arrested from Maharashtras Thane district in an operation by the local cops and Lucknow police, an official said on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the absconding murder convict Mohammad Danish Arif Shaikh 42, said Senior Inspector Dileep Patil of the Thane crime branch.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:50 IST
Maha: UP life convict on the run since 2012 held in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lifer on the run since 2012 was arrested from Maharashtra’s Thane district in an operation by the local cops and Lucknow police, an official said on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the absconding murder convict Mohammad Danish Arif Shaikh (42), said Senior Inspector Dileep Patil of the Thane crime branch. Shaikh, a resident of Azamgarh in UP, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in 2006. While the high court upheld the sentence in 2012, he went into hiding, said the official. In 2020, the Supreme Court also ruled against Shaikh.

Acting on a piece of information, the Lucknow police coordinated with the Thane city police to arrest Shaikh from Mumbra on Tuesday, said the official.

To evade police action, Shaikh changed his name to Mohammad Mustakin Abdul Khalik and kept changing locations. Before his arrests, he had stayed in places like Aligarh and Kolkata, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023