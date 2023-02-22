Haryana: Cow vigilantes indulging in hooliganism in Mewat, allege Cong MLAs in Assembly

Some cow vigilantes are indulging in hooliganism in the name of cow protection in Mewat, Congress MLAs from the area alleged in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday while claiming that the abduction-murder of two men from Rajasthan was not an isolated incident.

Mohd Illyas, the MLA from Punhana, and Mamman Khan, who represents Firozpur Jhirka constituency, raised the matter during the Zero Hour while condemning the killing of Nasir and Junaid, whose bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani.

The family members of the deceased had named five men allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

Mohd Illyas claimed that had the Haryana police acted on time, the victims could have been saved.

''Police are also sheltering the accused. Haryana police should have kept the victims in their custody. It seems Haryana police was hand-in-glove with the accused,'' Illyas alleged, adding that ''minorities are feeling unsafe in Haryana''.

Family members of the deceased had alleged that Nasir and Junaid were killed after they were abducted by cow vigilantes. Ismail, the brother of Junaid, had alleged that the victims were taken to a police station after being assaulted, but the police personnel in Nuh refused to take them into custody.

The MLA said ''nobody in Mewat region is indulging in cow slaughtering, but some cow vigilantes are indulging in hooliganism and harassing innocent people''.

MLA Mamman Khan said it was not an isolated incident and there were a few cases in the Mewat region in the past too.

He alleged that cow vigilantes are harassing innocent Muslim youths in the Mewat area and referred to an incident in January this year in which a youth in Nuh died with his family alleging that he was attacked by a group of cow vigilantes.

Khan claimed that authorities had passed off the youth's death as an accident.

''He was picked up and beaten up, no one saved him. There is video evidence in which he is begging for his life, later his death was shown as an accident,'' claimed Khan, while demanding that the government should form a committee to probe the matter.

On this, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the opposition Congress member has said there is video evidence. ''If he will provide the evidence, we will set up a committee under Rewari Inspector General to conduct an inquiry,'' said Chautala.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA from Haryana's Nuh, had demanded a high-level probe into the alleged abduction and murder of the two men.

In its FIR lodged on February 16, the Rajasthan Police named five accused - Anil, Shrikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla and Monu Manesar - on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' families.

Later, the names of four more suspects were added to the FIR registered at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur.

