Teen dies of asphyxiation while collecting gold dust from drainage in TN

Vignesh, a class VII student, hailing from Namakkal, had come to assist his father, Balan who was involved in collecting gold dust particles that get deposited in the drainage near gold smithery units in Town Hall area. According to police, Vignesh had come as his father was ill and entered the drainage along with a few others to collect the gold waste.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy was asphyxiated while collecting gold dust particles from a drainage on Variety Hall Road in the city on Wednesday, police said. Vignesh, a class VII student, hailing from Namakkal, had come to assist his father, Balan who was involved in collecting gold dust particles that get deposited in the drainage near gold smithery units in Town Hall area. According to police, Vignesh had come as his father was ill and entered the drainage along with a few others to collect the gold waste. However, after inhaling toxic gas emanating from the drainage, Vignesh fainted and he was rushed to the Government Hospital, where he died, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they said.

