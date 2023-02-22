Russia's Federation Council approves suspension of New START treaty
Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, approved the suspension of the New START nuclear arms treaty on Wednesday, Russian state news agencies reported.
Earlier, Russia's lower house, the State Duma, also approved the decision, which President Vladimir Putin had announced in a major speech on Tuesday.
