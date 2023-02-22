Mentally disturbed nurse protests naked outside hospital in Jaipur

Police on Wednesday arrested and later released a nurse for protesting naked here in front of the Sawai Man Singh Medical College. According to the police, the woman, an auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM), suffered from some mental issues and was later found to have some dispute with her in-laws too.

Navratna Dhulia, SHO, SMS Police Station, said that they arrested the woman on charges of 'breach of peace' and presented here before the court, which let her go after some legal formalities. He said the woman was earlier posted as ANM in Beawar from where she was transferred to Ajmer and later to Dudu. A complaint in the matter of her dispute with her in-laws is lodged at a Women's Police Station in Ajmer.

