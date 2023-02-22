Left Menu

Army chief visits northern Army headquarters in J-K to review security situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:33 IST
Army chief visits northern Army headquarters in J-K to review security situation
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday visited the northern army headquarters at Udhampur and reviewed the operational preparedness and security situation, an official said.

The Chief of Army staff was briefed by northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and other officers during the day-long visit, the official said in a tweet.

''General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ @NorthernComd_IA & reviewed the operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS complimented all ranks for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty,'' the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

