MP: 55 jawans who took part in anti-Naxalite operations to get special promotion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced out-of-turn promotion for 55 personnel of the state's elite Hawk Force and police who eliminated six ultras in two anti-Naxalite operations in 2022.

He was addressing a function in the Police Lines in the Balaghat city. "I arrived here to honour the valour of the jawans who have exposed the Naxalites...They got success in eliminating six Naxalites who were carrying a total reward of Rs 1.18 crore on their heads,'' he said.

Stating that ''if valour is not honoured, it will turn sterile'', the chief minister added that ''therefore, the state government is giving these jawans out-of-turn promotion to honour them." The two anti-Naxalite encounters had taken place in Balaghat district of eastern Madhya Pradesh which borders on Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The Naxalite network in the state was destroyed in 2022, and for the first time six hardcore ultras were gunned down by the state security forces while working in challenging conditions, Chouhan further said. "Our fight is with an anti-national organization whose members have no faith in the Constitution and are engaged in guerrilla warfare," he said.

MP police had in the past neutralized dacoit networks and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) network, Chouhan noted, adding that his government would not tolerate any kind of terror activity.

Terming the day as historic, state director general of police Sudhir Saxena said for the first time in the history of the state six Naxalites were gunned down in a year, and therefore those involved in the operations were given out-of-turn promotion.

