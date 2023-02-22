Left Menu

UP: Villagers block road, pelt police with stones protesting road death

Angry villagers here on Wednesday blocked a road and pelted stones at police after a milkman was run over by an allegedly speeding truck, police said. Krishnapal, 20, from Jaravan village was run over by a truck and died, Additional Superintendent of Police City Sudhir Jaiswal told PTI.

After the incident, locals blocked the Jalalabad-Shahjahanpur road and damaged a roadways bus stuck in the jam by pelting stones, he said. A police team that reached the spot was also attacked by them.

Kant Police Station SHO Jaishankar Singh said seven people, including four policemen, were injured in the incident. The relatives of the victim alleged that the police tried to forcibly take away the dead body. Circle Officer Sadar Amit Chaurasia denied the allegation of use of force, and said that the police were only trying to clear the road when villagers started pelting stones at them.

The villagers cleared the road only after they were placated by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Tribhuvan, who came to the spot.

Police have lodged a case in the matter and started investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

