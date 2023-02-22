Left Menu

INS Vindhyagiri-MV Nordlake collision: HC limits German company's liability to Rs 30 crore

It sank the next day.MV Nordlake, owned by a German company, claimed that it was closed upon by three approaching vessels at the time and INS Vindhyagiri and another ship in the convoy did not move to their left which was contrary to the agreed plan.The confusion resulted in the collision, the owner claimed in HC.The Central government filed a suit for the arrest seizure of MV Nordlake and claimed damages of Rs 1,397 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:59 IST
INS Vindhyagiri-MV Nordlake collision: HC limits German company's liability to Rs 30 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve years after Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vindhyagiri sank following a collision with a merchant vessel, the Bombay High Court has ruled that the container carrier was entitled to limit its liability for the losses and damages due to the accident to nearly Rs 30 crore. The court limited the liability of the owner of Merchant Vessel Nordlake (MV Nordlake) for all claims to 27,89,234 Special Drawing Rights (SDR), equivalent to around Rs 30 crore, against the Central government's claim of Rs 1,397 crore. A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar in an order passed last week held that the right of a ship owner to limit his liability under section 352A of the Merchant Shipping Act was "absolute and regardless of whether the ship owner was at fault or not".

The court added that the principal sum of the SDR shall carry interest at the rate of 12.75 per cent per annum from January 30, 2011 (date of collision) till February 2023.

The bench, however, stayed its order for six weeks so that the Centre could approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

On January 30, 2011, MV Nordlake was exiting the Mumbai port when a convoy of 14 naval ships including INS Vindhyagiri was entering the harbour. The two vessels (MV Nordlake and INS Vindhyagiri) collided after which the naval ship was berthed at the port. It sank the next day.

MV Nordlake, owned by a German company, claimed that it was closed upon by three approaching vessels at the time and INS Vindhyagiri and another ship in the convoy did not move to their left which was contrary to the agreed plan.

The confusion resulted in the collision, the owner claimed in HC.

The Central government filed a suit for the "arrest" (seizure) of MV Nordlake and claimed damages of Rs 1,397 crore. The vessel owner in 2014 filed a suit in HC seeking to limit its liability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023