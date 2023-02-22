Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares -sources

Buyout financier Ares Management Corp has been offering funds to support a takeover of Manchester United, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. It is the latest U.S. asset manager to seek a financing role in the battle for the English soccer club. Hedge fund Elliot Management is also looking to finance a bid, having ruled out a full takeover of the club. Oaktree Capital is also reported to have offered financing to bidders.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club in what could become the biggest sports deal ever. The club received indicative offers last Friday. Ares, which oversees roughly $350 billion in assets, has offered funds in the form of structured equity to at least one bidder, one of the sources said. However, this bidder turned down the funding because the terms were unattractive, he said.

Structured equity refers to a form of funding that typically sits between equity and debt in a company's capital stack and comes with regular payments. A spokesperson for Ares declined to comment.

