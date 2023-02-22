Gang selling stolen cars busted; 18 vehicles seized in Hyderabad

The police have busted a gang and arrested five people, who were allegedly involved in selling stolen cars and seized 18 vehicles worth Rs 2.45 crore from them here.

Based on information, police teams nabbed five people from Chilkalguda and found that they were selling stolen cars by removing registration number, engine and chassis numbers and duping innocent customers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Sunil Dutt said in a release on Wednesday.

On verification, it was found that these vehicles were stolen from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and cases were registered there in this regard.

One of the absconding accused in the case, a native of Kolkata, used to steal costly cars from Delhi and surrounding States, removed original number plates and changed engine and chassis numbers, police said.

The accused further fixed fake number plates, made RC of Maharashtra/West Bengal States and contacted car dealers of different States for selling them, police said adding that the arrested include those into business of selling second-hand cars.

