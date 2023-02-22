Left Menu

Excise 'scam': Delhi court allows ED to question Hyderabad-based CA in money laundering case

Gorantla, who is said to be a former auditor of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, is presently in judicial custody.The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI had arrested Gorantla on February 8 for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which caused wrongful gains to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail liquor licensees and their beneficial owner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:49 IST
Excise 'scam': Delhi court allows ED to question Hyderabad-based CA in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted permission to Enforcement Directorate to question Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, a court source said. Gorantla, who is said to be a former auditor of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, is presently in judicial custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Gorantla on February 8 for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which caused ''wrongful gains'' to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail liquor licensees and their beneficial owner. Special Judge M K Nagpal granted permission to ED for questioning and recording the statement of Gorantla in connection with the ED's money laundering case on Tuesday, the court source said.

According to the CBI, a scrutiny of the WhatsApp chats found from his mobile phones showed ''certain incriminating facts about the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy''. The CBI had questioned Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha in connection with the case in December last year. During its probe, the CBI had found evidence that Gorantla, who was a former chartered accountant of Kavitha, acted on behalf of the ''south lobby'' comprising the Telangana MLC, YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy. The ED's money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023