China's Wang tells Putin: We will play constructive role on Ukraine - TASS

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Beijing will play a constructive role in reaching a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

"The Chinese side will, as in the past, firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," TASS quoted him as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)