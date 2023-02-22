China's Wang tells Putin: We will play constructive role on Ukraine - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:52 IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Beijing will play a constructive role in reaching a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
"The Chinese side will, as in the past, firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," TASS quoted him as saying.
