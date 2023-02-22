Left Menu

Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:58 IST
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres will meet to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine as the UN Security Council meets this week amid the one-year mark of Russia's invasion, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken, while at the UNSC meeting in New York Thursday and Friday, "will underscore U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and call upon the international community to endorse UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine," the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; Moderna forecasts COVID sales decline as costs rise, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; M...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

 Nigeria
3
The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries
Blog

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

 Global
4
Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future
Blog

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The World at Your Fingertips: Harnessing the Power of Technology to Connect and Collaborate

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023