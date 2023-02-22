Two more get bail in Andaman rape case

The Calcutta High Court's circuit bench at Port Blair on Wednesday granted bail to two people, including a suspended official, in connection with a rape case of a 21-year-old woman.

The bench comprising Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Mohammad Nizamuddin granted bail to the duo on condition they would not leave India, influence anyone related to the case and would submit their passports to the authorities concerned. The bail of Port Blair-based businessman Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and suspended labour commissioner Rishishwar Lal Rishi came a couple of days after former chief secretary of the Union territory, Jitendra Narain, was granted bail in the case by the court on February 20.

Advocate Phathick Chandra Das, who represented the rape survivor, told PTI he has already moved the Supreme Court against the bail order of the three accused.

On November 14 last year, the Andaman and Nicobar Police had arrested Sandeep Singh, who was absconding, from Haryana in connection with the case. Rishi was arrested on November 21. The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for Sandeep and Rishi in connection with the rape case, in which Narain is also an accused. A Special Investigation Team of the police was constituted to probe the allegations of the woman that she was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise of a government job and was raped by top officials including Narain, who was suspended on October 17.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. He was arrested on November 10.

