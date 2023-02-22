Left Menu

World journalism body suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:15 IST
World journalism body suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine

The International Federation of Journalists said on Wednesday it had suspended the membership of Russia's main journalism trade union after it established branches in occupied regions of Ukraine.

"The IFJ is an organization built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists. The Russian Union of Journalists' actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions," IFJ President Dominique Pradalie said in a statement.

The head of the Union of Russian Journalists told state news agency TASS that the move violated the IFJ's charter and would hurt the world body financially because it would no longer receive substantial membership fees from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; Moderna forecasts COVID sales decline as costs rise, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy; M...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

FACTBOX-Nigeria election 2023: what you need to know and what's at stake

 Nigeria
3
The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries
Blog

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

 Global
4
Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future
Blog

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The World at Your Fingertips: Harnessing the Power of Technology to Connect and Collaborate

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023