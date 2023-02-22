Left Menu

Russian shelling kills two civilians in Kherson region - officials

Two civilians were killed in Russian shelling of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, and two were wounded in a missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional officials said. An 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were killed during shelling of the village of Novotyahinka, about 40 km (25 miles) from the city of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:18 IST
An 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were killed during shelling of the village of Novotyahinka, about 40 km (25 miles) from the city of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two civilians were lightly wounded in missiles strikes targeting industrial facilities in Kharkiv, about 30 km (19 miles) from the border with Russia, local officials said.

The city, Ukraine's second largest, has frequently been under fire since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago. Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the invasion. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Some of the fiercest fighting of the war has been in eastern and northeastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials say they expect intensified Russian missile and drone attacks in coming days because Friday is the first anniversary of the invasion. Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield situation.

